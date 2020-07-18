Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 9,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total transaction of $68,452.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,039.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $360,799.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $413,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.40.

TFX opened at $381.88 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $398.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.83.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

