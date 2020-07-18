Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521,967 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 361.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 38,177 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 834,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 91,850 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 81,447 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIM opened at $5.42 on Friday. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0155 dividend. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

