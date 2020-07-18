Tenet Healthcare Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 22,022 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 660% compared to the average daily volume of 2,897 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THC. ValuEngine downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 65.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.