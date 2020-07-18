Tiaa Fsb Has $212.84 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Apple were worth $212,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,095,000. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,316,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

Shares of AAPL opened at $385.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,673.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $353.23 and a 200-day moving average of $307.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

