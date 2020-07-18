Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 21.3% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 97,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EPD opened at $18.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.23.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

