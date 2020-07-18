Tiaa Fsb Makes New Investment in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 97,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. AXA grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 97.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 216,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 106,500 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 93,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Kevin J. Lynch bought 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,134.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 45,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $429,378.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 691,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLY opened at $7.26 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $306.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

