Tiaa Fsb Purchases 16,862 Shares of Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES (NYSEARCA:ESBA)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES (NYSEARCA:ESBA) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESBA. State Street Corp increased its position in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES by 413.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES by 27.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th.

Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

