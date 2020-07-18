Tiaa Fsb Sells 11,857 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,548 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 11,857 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in HP were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in HP by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in HP by 409.9% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $17.56 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. HP’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Citigroup began coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HP to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 50,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,729.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

