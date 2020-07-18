TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €28.76 ($32.31).

TLG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($19.66) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.50 ($29.78) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Get TLG Immobilien alerts:

TLG Immobilien stock opened at €17.37 ($19.52) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.06. TLG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €10.98 ($12.34) and a twelve month high of €31.55 ($35.45).

TLG Immobilien Company Profile

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.