Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 9th.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,085,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,683,038.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $4,117,200.00. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 28.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 52.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 415,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 142,293 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.