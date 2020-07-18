TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$2.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$1.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOG. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.50 price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of TORC Oil and Gas from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.80 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.84.

TOG stock opened at C$1.76 on Wednesday. TORC Oil and Gas has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$4.78. The firm has a market cap of $395.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.31.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$107.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TORC Oil and Gas will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

