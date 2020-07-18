Total (EPA:FP) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Total (EPA:FP) has been assigned a €44.00 ($49.44) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €39.25 ($44.10) target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €40.15 ($45.11).

Shares of Total stock opened at €33.83 ($38.01) on Thursday. Total has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($47.44) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($55.43). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €35.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.64.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

