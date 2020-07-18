Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$20.00 at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TOU. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$16.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.66.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$12.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 17.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.47. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$6.73 and a twelve month high of C$17.76.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$669.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$525.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 1.2699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.98 per share, with a total value of C$139,767.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,606,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$120,288,190.35. Also, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,017.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 58,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$702,770.01. Insiders have purchased 56,000 shares of company stock worth $735,856 in the last three months.

Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

