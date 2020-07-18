Traders Buy High Volume of Air Products & Chemicals Call Options (NYSE:APD)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 15,384 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,650% compared to the typical daily volume of 879 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Shares of APD opened at $294.00 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $295.37. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.57.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

