Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Raised to C$1.10

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.91% from the company’s current price.

TCW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.70 to C$0.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James set a C$0.65 target price on shares of Trican Well Service and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.95.

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$0.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.30.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$191.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$189.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post -0.2765854 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

