Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 836938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

Specifically, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $111,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,564,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 3,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $95,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $727,050 in the last ninety days. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Tricida alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCDA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tricida in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $846.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tricida Inc will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Tricida during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Tricida during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tricida by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricida Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Read More: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.