Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 836938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

Specifically, EVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $37,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,119.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 32,258 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $968,385.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 56,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,073.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $727,050. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

TCDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tricida in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tricida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $846.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tricida Inc will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Tricida during the 1st quarter worth $11,534,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 14.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 7.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 111.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 92,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricida Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

