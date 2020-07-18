Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) PT Raised to C$1.75

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.70 to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Trilogy International Partners from C$3.90 to C$3.30 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Trilogy International Partners from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of Trilogy International Partners stock opened at C$1.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.72 million and a PE ratio of -15.60. Trilogy International Partners has a 12-month low of C$0.83 and a 12-month high of C$3.45.

In related news, Director Brad Horwitz purchased 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$540,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,345,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,614,151.20.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

