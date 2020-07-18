Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) a C$9.00 Price Target

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) has been assigned a C$9.00 price objective by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

PSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Firstegy raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight Capital upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.28.

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$8.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 21.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.01. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$6.24 and a 52-week high of C$19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$54.00 million. Analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.1403318 earnings per share for the current year.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

