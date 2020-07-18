Unisync (TSE:UNI) Trading 1% Higher

Unisync Corp (TSE:UNI) shares traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.02 and last traded at C$2.00, 1,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.

The firm has a market cap of $37.12 million and a P/E ratio of -24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.72.

Unisync Company Profile (TSE:UNI)

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes garments in Canada. It operates through Peerless and UGL segments. The company provides a line of flame-resistant work clothing under the DewLine Coveralls brand; leather wear; cold/wet weather outerwear garments under the Parkas brand name to government organizations, including the armed forces, parks and forestry staff, RCMP, and other users; and duty gear, footwear, and other accessories to fire, emergency medical services, and police and security sectors under the Carleton brand name.

