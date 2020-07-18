United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 130.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 266,571 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2,136.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Macquarie lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $2.74 on Friday. United Microelectronics Corp has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.61.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1362 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.09.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

