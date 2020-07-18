United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $7.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

NYSE UNFI opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $23.38.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth about $838,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 105,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 12.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

