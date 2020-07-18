VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) Shares Up 0.4%

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.35 and last traded at $26.33, 17,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 13,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DURA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,536,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $684,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $622,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter.

