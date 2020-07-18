Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $83.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.01. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

