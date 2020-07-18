Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,789.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 116,865 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 447.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 64,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $149.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84.

