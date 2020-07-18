Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,204 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,376% compared to the average daily volume of 89 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $51.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.92. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.252 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

