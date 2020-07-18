Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $546,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total transaction of $211,043.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,354.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,036 shares of company stock valued at $85,490,379 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. JMP Securities upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $294.53 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $165.23 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

