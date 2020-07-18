Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €92.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €92.00 ($103.37) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s current price.

DG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($114.61) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €92.90 ($104.38).

Shares of EPA DG opened at €83.52 ($93.84) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €83.70 and a 200-day moving average of €86.50. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($78.13) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($99.78).

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

