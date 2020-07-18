Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $28,720,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $202.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,538.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.58.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.