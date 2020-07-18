Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) & Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:AMCI) Head to Head Contrast

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home N/A N/A $4.20 million $0.14 111.57 Andina Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $2.87 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Vivint Smart Home and Andina Acquisition Corp. III, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 5 1 0 2.17 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.70%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home N/A 84.04% -2.55% Andina Acquisition Corp. III N/A 1.13% 1.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.5% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem. Its products include door and window sensors, door locks, security cameras and smoke alarms, thermostats, garage door controllers, voice-control speakers, and dedicated touchscreens. The company's solution enables subscribers to interact with various aspects of their home with voice or mobile device, such as engaging with people at their front door; viewing live and recorded video inside and outside their homes; control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors; and managing the comings and goings of family, friends, and strangers. It markets its products through direct-to-home and inside sales channels, as well as through retail stores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to have a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

