Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOD. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 66.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 69,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $21.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.4746 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.23%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.