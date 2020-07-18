Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €64.55 ($72.52).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($74.16) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a €54.00 ($60.67) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of WCH opened at €69.10 ($77.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.72. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €30.04 ($33.75) and a 52-week high of €76.16 ($85.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of -6.60.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

