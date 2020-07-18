Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Docusign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Docusign by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Docusign alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Docusign from $133.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Docusign from $150.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Docusign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $196.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $217.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.93.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $12,198,198.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 405,403 shares in the company, valued at $82,580,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,534 shares of company stock valued at $40,460,572. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.