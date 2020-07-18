Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 316.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $22.92.

