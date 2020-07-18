Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 38,867 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 67.7% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $122.66 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.14.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

