Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,776,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,524,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839,887 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $171,247,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,460,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $117.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.78. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.