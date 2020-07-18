Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.5% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,768.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $354,654.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,735.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL opened at $210.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.08 and a 200-day moving average of $191.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.86.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

