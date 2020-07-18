Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,665,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,311,000 after buying an additional 1,727,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after buying an additional 9,740,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,012,000 after buying an additional 3,323,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $338,182,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $40.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.