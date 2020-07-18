Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 481.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $156.96 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $120.70 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.70.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

