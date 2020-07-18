Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $806,000 Stock Holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 710.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.55.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $109,327.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $78,483.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $2,337,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,119.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,689 shares of company stock worth $38,283,274. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROKU stock opened at $148.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of -168.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.11 and a 200-day moving average of $116.98. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

