Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $825,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,130,000 after purchasing an additional 535,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after buying an additional 770,202 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 115.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,430,000 after buying an additional 11,560,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,754,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,572,007,000 after buying an additional 205,466 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,655,000 after buying an additional 3,357,505 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $133.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.83.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

