Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $906,000 Holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 50.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 12.8% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 48,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, President James C. Baker bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $95,550.00.

KYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. raised Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $15.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th.

About Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

