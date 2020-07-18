Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $955,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,397,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,059,000 after purchasing an additional 88,526 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $165,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $2,106,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 149.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NYSE:AEP opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.89.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.