Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 111,790 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 24,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ANGL opened at $29.53 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $30.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22.

