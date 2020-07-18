Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,812 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $182,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 239.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,765,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,661 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 35.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,339,000 after purchasing an additional 638,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $60,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total transaction of $25,364.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,471. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $8,008,677.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,791 shares of company stock valued at $18,643,326. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $250.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.41, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $260.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.58.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

