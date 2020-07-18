Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 286.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALXN shares. William Blair lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.35.

Shares of ALXN opened at $109.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $125.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.