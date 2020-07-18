Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $856,000 Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,328 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 24,455 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,728,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 427.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 87.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 60,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,145,008.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $82.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average is $96.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was down 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wynn Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

