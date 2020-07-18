Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $985,000 Investment in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 16.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 174,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,847,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 111,062 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $3,998,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 280,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,113,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $9,492,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 562,954 shares of company stock worth $19,779,673. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CAG opened at $36.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $37.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.16.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Conagra Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

