Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 362 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of Centene stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNC. ValuEngine cut Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $2,348,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,983 shares of company stock worth $14,041,261 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.