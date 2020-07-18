Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,655 Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Chewy by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 805.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHWY opened at $46.80 on Friday. Chewy Inc has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 72,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $3,432,700.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 34,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $1,633,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 978,008 shares of company stock worth $47,345,441 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

